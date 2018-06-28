Missouri man who killed wife gets 35 year federal sentence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A southeast Missouri man who killed the mother of his triplets amid a divorce and then helped write a tell-all book while imprisoned has had a 35-year federal sentence added to a 20-year state sentence.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 47-year-old James Clay Waller, of Cape Girardeau, also is barred from profiting from his story under the sentence imposed Tuesday for interstate domestic violence.

Waller admitted in his plea that he dug a grave for his estranged wife, Jacque Sue Waller, in 2011 on an island on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. He also admitted to beating and strangling her the next day after a meeting at a divorce lawyer's office. The triplets were 5 at the time.

In exchange for leading investigators to her body in 2013, Waller previously was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for second-degree murder. The state and federal sentences will run concurrently.