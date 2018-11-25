Missouri mansion searched after assault allegations

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities searched a large southwest Missouri home after women claimed they were sexually assaulted and drugged there.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office searched the 200,000 square-foot home in Bois D'Arc last week after the assault allegations were raised.

No one was charged in connection with the search at the home.

The Springfield News-Leader reported authorities collected pills, white powder, bedding, condoms and other items.

Documents showed the address is owned by James Bonis, who pleaded guilty in April to federal charges accusing him of importing rifle scopes from China, changing the engravings and selling them with labels that claimed they were made in the U.S.

Bonis' lawyer, Nancy Price, said Bonis denies any wrongdoing.