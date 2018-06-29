Missouri marching band nabs spot in 2016 Macy's Parade

By: The Associated Press

GRAIN VALLEY (AP) - A Missouri marching band has nabbed a spot in the 2016 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy's was making a surprise announcement Tuesday morning at Grain Valley High School near Kansas City. The retailer said in a news release that hundreds of marching bands from across the nation vied for 10 performing slots.

The annual parade through the streets of New York City started in 1924.