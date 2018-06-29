Missouri may follow Kansas' second-trimester abortion ban

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri could join Kansas in banning "evacuation and dilation", a second-trimester abortion procedure. Kansas banned the procedure on Tuesday and became the first state in the country to do so.

According to the Guttmacher Institute research group, Missouri, along with Oklahoma and South Carolina, is currently considering a similar ban on the procedure.

Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri, which advocates for women's right to choice, is considering challenging this ruling in court but wants to consider all angles before taking legal action.

"We will be making a decision regarding a legal strategy in the coming weeks when we have been able to look at all the legal ramifications. Simultaneously, we also have to look at the medical implications if this law is implemented on July 1," said Laura McQuade, CEO of the organization.

House Bill 920 in Missouri would ban the same abortion procedure that Kansas did and is currently in the committee stage.

In September 2014, the Missouri legislature passed a bill requiring women to wait 72 hours between receiving counseling and undergoing an abortion procedure. Previously, the waiting period had been 24 hours.

Initially, Governor Jay Nixon vetoed the bill, but the Republican-controlled legislature voted to override that veto.