Missouri mayor accused of stealing from town

By: The Associated Press

NEOSHO (AP) - The mayor and treasurer of a small southwest Missouri town is accused of writing checks on a village account for more than $9,000 worth of personal expenses.

The Joplin Globe reports 80-year-old Jimmy Brown of Redings Mill was charged Tuesday with felony theft/stealing in Newton County Circuit Court.

Sheriff Ken Copeland says members of the Redings Mill village board contacted his department in July about missing funds. He says the investigation indicates Brown used the money to pay for things like dentist bills, utilities and other personal expenses.

Brown was issued a summons to appear in court and was not required to post bond. He did not return a photo message Tuesday seeking comment.

The 2010 census listed the population of Redings Mill at 151.