Missouri mayors are supporters of an effort to put minimum wage to vote on November 2018 ballot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Both of Missouri's urban mayors are among supporters of an effort to let voters decide if Missouri's minimum wage should rise to $12 an hour by 2023.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Kansas City Mayor Sly James said Monday that they support the "Raise Up Missouri" ballot initiative. Organizers need 100,000 signatures by May.

The petition drive is in response to Missouri's minimum wage law that took effect Monday. It prohibits local government from a minimum wage higher than Missouri'sstatewide wage of $7.70 per hour. A $10 wage in St. Louis and a similar wage approved by Kansas City voters this month are nullified.

The ballot measure would increase the statewide minimum wage to $8.60 per hour in 2019, with 85-cent raises each year after that until 2023.