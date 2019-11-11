Missouri mayors commit to make communities safer

COLUMBIA - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure hosted a group for a strategy session that included Governor Mike Parson in October.

The mayors that are working together includes Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and support staff.

Gun violence is the top concern related to violent crimes in Missouri.

"The rising number of deaths related to firearms in Missouri, as well as the rest of the country, is a public health epidemic. The mayors agreed to move forward together and in cooperation with state and federal officials," according to a press release.

The group agreed on the following priority action items to address violent crime:

Share information, develop strategies, and advocate with a common voice Enhance Missouri's witness protection program Seek increased community mental health and substance abuse funding for victims and offenders Develop steps to process violent offenders more quickly through the criminal justice system to remove them our communities Support clarifying statutory language to keep firearms out of the hands of children, except for hunting purposes, and violent offenders

According to a press release, "While the challenges facing our communities may be different based on where we live, we know there are comprehensive solutions to deal with violent crime,' said Columbia Mayor Brian Treece. As mayors, we are committed to working together to keep our communities safe,'" according to the press release.