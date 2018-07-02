Missouri Mayors Voice Gun Control Opposition

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The mayors of Missouri's two largest cities are opposing legislation attempting to nullify some federal gun laws.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James and St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay said Monday the bill would undermine the safety of urban neighborhoods. They were joined at the state Capitol by Richard Callahan, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Callahan said the proposal would prevent federal law enforcement agencies from working with local officials to combat gang and other gun violence.

Sponsoring Republican Rep. Doug Funderburk says his bill would "absolutely not" obstruct joint operations with federal authorities.

The House and Senate have passed separate versions of the legislation, which would declare "null and void" federal laws deemed to be infringements on gun rights.