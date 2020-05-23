Missouri measure to end fees for Purple Heart license plates

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new Missouri measure soon will waive fees for certain veterans who want specialty Purple Heart license plates.

Legislation signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon eliminated fees for Purple Heart recipients to receive the specialty plates.

The Purple Heart is given to veterans wounded or killed in combat.

Veterans honored with a Purple Heart now don't pay additional fees for their first specialty plate, but can be fined for additional plates.

The measure will eliminate those fees once it takes effect Aug. 28. Veterans still must pay regular registration fees.