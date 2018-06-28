Missouri Medicaid Coalition Delivers Letters to Represenative

JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missourians are delivering letters demanding Medicaid expansion Thursday morning to Representative Sue Allen, R, Town & County because Allen serves as the chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health, Mental Health and Social Services.

On the behalf of more than 1,500 citizens, the Medicaid coalition is delivering the letters to urge the Representatives to expand Medicaid. The expansion would cover 260,000 working Missourians who currently do not have health insurance.

The national health reform law, is allowing for expansion to provide health insurance to single parents and childless adults who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level. A family of three earning $25,000 would also be covered under the reform law.