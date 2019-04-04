Missouri Medicaid now covers non-opioid treatments for chronic pain

13 hours 56 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 7:19:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News
By: Annie Ochitwa, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter and Nikki Ogle, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - MO HealthNet, the state's Medicaid program, is taking steps to limit opioid dependence. It now covers non-opioid, alternative therapies for pain management in an effort to reduce the number of opioid prescriptions across the state.

New treatments include physical therapy, cognitive therapy, chiropractic care and acupuncture. The treatments are only available for patients with a chronic pain diagnosis.

Chiropractor Scott Stiffey said while opioids will mask pain, chiropractic care focuses on treating the cause of the pain.

"Pain is your body telling us there's some issue going on, whether that's too much stress or, you know, some type of injury. The opioids just block that out, they don't do anything to actually make that problem better," Stiffey said.

Stiffey said he thinks more people will now be able to treat their pain without taking drugs.

"Their Medicaid may cover the opioids and so then they take that even though they may not want to, but they deal with a lot of chronic pain every day so they've got to try something to get rid of it," Stiffey said.

The initiative will also decrease costs for taxpayers by focusing on front-end treatments, said Todd Richardson, director of MO HealthNet. He said treating injuries instead of masking pain could reduce trips to the emergency room.

"We know that it has a potential to help avoid surgery or to improve outcomes after surgery. So we actually anticipate we'll see a reduction in both the use of opiates and reduction in the total amount Medicaid is having to spend for these conditions," Richardson said. 

With an initial 10-day prescription, one in five people become long-term opioid users, a study by Bradley Martin at the University of Arkansas for Medical Science found in 2017.

Stiffey said he is excited to help more patients live pain-free.

"So if they can understand that there are other options out there, and Medicaid covers it, they can afford it or be able to do that type of treatment, it's going to help them," Stiffey said.

Stiffey said he hopes more pain management options will give people a greater quality of life.

"There's a lot of different techniques and a lot of different therapies that can help them live a better life, not just with the pain but also have a lot better function, you know, be able to get out and play with their grandkids or be able to work in their garden, stuff like that. It's a great step for the state of Missouri," Stiffey said.

Richardson also said he thinks the initiative is smart for taxpayers and providers. 

"This is the kind of win-win opportunity you don't always get in state government. But when we can provide better quality of care for the MO HealthNet participants and we can do it at a lower cost for Missouri taxpayers, those are always the kinds of initiatives we should be pursuing," Richardson said.

Richardson said he hopes Missouri will become a national leader in fighting opioid dependence. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia agriculture park nears opening as officials seek funding
Columbia agriculture park nears opening as officials seek funding
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will hold an informational meeting and fundraiser Thursday evening for an agriculture... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 2:50:00 AM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

Police investigate shots fired in north Columbia
Police investigate shots fired in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police were investigating shots fired late Wednesday night on Elleta Boulevard, which is off of Rangeline Street. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 12:28:00 AM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

3 Midwest states demand more power over river after floods
3 Midwest states demand more power over river after floods
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Three Midwestern Republican governors of states ravaged by recent flooding on Wednesday demanded more authority... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 9:33:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Students head to Linn for SkillsUSA Conference
Students head to Linn for SkillsUSA Conference
LINN - More than 2,000 students will compete for scholarships and gain technical and vocational experience at the SkillsUSA Leadership... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 8:25:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

CBD stores on the rise in Columbia
CBD stores on the rise in Columbia
COLUMBIA - CBD stores are becoming more popular since the federal Agriculture Improvement Act or "Farm Bill" of 2018 allowed... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 8:00:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Columbia Schools looking to get ahead on 2019-20 finances
Columbia Schools looking to get ahead on 2019-20 finances
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education Finance Committee met Wednesday night to review capital budget items to... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 7:39:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Missouri Medicaid now covers non-opioid treatments for chronic pain
Missouri Medicaid now covers non-opioid treatments for chronic pain
COLUMBIA - MO HealthNet, the state's Medicaid program, is taking steps to limit opioid dependence. It now covers non-opioid, alternative... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 7:19:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Clean Missouri could come before voters again
Clean Missouri could come before voters again
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House committee heard testimony Wednesday on a trio of proposals that would change or completely... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 7:06:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Planned Parenthood arson suspect pleads not guilty
Planned Parenthood arson suspect pleads not guilty
COLUMBIA - Wesley Brian Kaster pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to two charges of malicious damage of... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

MoDOT works with task force to get funding for Rocheport Bridge
MoDOT works with task force to get funding for Rocheport Bridge
JEFFERSON CITY - The Mid-Missouri I-70 Task Force met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the I-70 corridor and funding for the... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 3:39:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Missouri House green lights bill allowing guns on college campuses
Missouri House green lights bill allowing guns on college campuses
JEFFERSON CITY – A last-minute addition to a House gun bill is upsetting some gun control advocates. Language on elementary... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Rape, incest, down-syndrome not exceptions under heartbeat abortion bill
Rape, incest, down-syndrome not exceptions under heartbeat abortion bill
JEFFERSON CITY - Under a proposed bill, abortion would only be allowed in one instance once a fetus has a... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 2:34:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Woman wounded in shooting on Demaret Drive
Woman wounded in shooting on Demaret Drive
COLUMBIA - An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning on Demaret Drive, according to the Boone... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 10:26:00 AM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Bill would allow new business owners to save more money
Bill would allow new business owners to save more money
JEFFERSON CITY - First-time business owners could soon be allowed a fifty-percent deduction from their income taxes to a savings... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 8:08:00 AM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Three charged with murder for one dead in Callaway County homicide
Three charged with murder for one dead in Callaway County homicide
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Three men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old Fulton man. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 Tuesday, April 02, 2019 9:58:00 PM CDT April 02, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin wins reelection
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin wins reelection
JEFFERSON CITY – Incumbent Mayor Carrie Tergin won reelection Tuesday night over challenger Tiwan Lewis. Tergin won by more... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 Tuesday, April 02, 2019 9:19:00 PM CDT April 02, 2019 in Top Stories

Brian Treece to serve second term after Chris Kelly concedes in mayoral race
Brian Treece to serve second term after Chris Kelly concedes in mayoral race
COLUMBIA - Mayoral candidate Chris Kelly has conceded defeat to Columbia Mayor Brian Treece. With 74 percent of the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 Tuesday, April 02, 2019 9:08:00 PM CDT April 02, 2019 in News

Stephens students hope a town meeting resolves recent offensive events
Stephens students hope a town meeting resolves recent offensive events
COLUMBIA - Stephens College students and faculty had a campus meeting Tuesday night to address an offensive sign posted on... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 Tuesday, April 02, 2019 8:10:00 PM CDT April 02, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
10am 52°
11am 53°
12pm 55°
1pm 56°