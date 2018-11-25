Missouri mega-donor to host fundraiser for Walker campaign

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's most prolific political donor is planning a fundraiser for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's presidential campaign.

Walker is to attend a July 26 event at the St. Louis home of Rex and Jeanne Sinquefield. Rex Sinquefield is a retired investment firm founder who has bankrolled initiatives to cut income taxes and curb the ability of teachers' union to negotiate tenure protections.

An invitation lists several prominent Missouri Republicans as members of the event's host committee. They include former U.S. Sen. Jim Talent, who was an adviser to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign, and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, who recently launched a 2016 bid for governor.

Others listed as hosts for the fundraiser include U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer and businessman Dave Spence, who was the GOP nominee for Missouri governor in 2012.