Missouri Men Rally to Beat Stetson

Grimes had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for Missouri (3-0), which also beat North Carolina A&T and Army in the three-day, round-robin event. The school is 3-0 for the first time since 2003-04, although there were struggles in each of the last two games.

The Tigers trailed for the first time this season, surrendering the first four points of the game, falling behind by four later in the first half and trailing 27-25 at the break. Stetson took advantage of Missouri's 1-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, a strength in the school's first two games, and overall 37 percent numbers.

Missouri outscored Stetson (1-2) 41-18 in the second half, finishing 6-for-19 on 3-pointers and getting eight assists from Jason Horton. The Hatters were held to 30 percent shooting. Lawrence hit a pair of 3-pointers, his first baskets of the game, in a 10-2 run that put Missouri ahead 38-29 with 13:32 to go. The first 3-pointer ended a run of nine straight misses from long range by Missouri, 23-for-45 in its first two games.

Stetson got no closer than seven the rest of the way. Garfield Blair had 10 points and seven rebounds for Stetson, picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the Atlantic-Sun Conference. Eric Diaz and Gabe McMillen, who each averaged 17.5 points the first two games, were held to four points apiece.

Stetson, which was 12-for-24 from 3-point range on Saturday in a victory over North Carolina A&T, was 2-for-16 against Missouri.

The finale drew a crowd of 4,634, about one-third of capacity at the Mizzou Arena. Missouri is rebuilding under new coach Mike Anderson after Quin Snyder resigned last February. The last Missouri coach to win his first three games was Wilber Stalcup in 1946-47.

