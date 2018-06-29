Missouri men's basketball hangs on for 78-73 win over Elon

COLUMBIA - As has been the trend so far in 2014, the Missouri Tigers basketball team didn't make things easy in its matchup with Elon University on Thursday night.

However, the Tigers were able to hang on for the narrow 78-73 victory after leading by 19 points at the half.

The Phoenix stayed alive in the final minutes with a barrage of three pointers and got a huge boost from sophomore guard Luke Eddy.

Eddy finished with a career-high 27 points for Elon.

But the Tigers sealed the game late at the charity stripe, connecting on all eight of their free throws in the final 46 seconds of the game.

Jonathan Williams III and Keith Shamburger had 16 points a piece for Missouri, with Williams III also collecting eight rebounds on the night.

With the win, Missouri improves its record to 5-4 on the year.

Next up for the Tigers is a home game against Xavier University this Saturday, Dec. 13.