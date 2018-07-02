Missouri Men's Basketball looking for third straight win at home

COLUMBIA - Coming off of their most convincing conference win of the season, a 20-point victory over Vanderbilt, the Missouri Tigers (7-17) will be hosting the Crimson Tide (14-10) Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena. The Vanderbilt game also marked a special occasion for head coach Kim Anderson, his 300th career victory. Although, any Mizzou fan would be quick to point out that the vast majority of them came with his previous team, the Central Missouri Mules.

The Tigers are winners of two of their last three and looking to string together a winning streak for the first time since Dec. 6, 2016. Junior forward Jordan Barnett has been a major ingredient in this winning recipe. Barnett has posted 23 points in Missouri's two most recent games. He has also been stellar from behind the arc, shooting 56 percent from three in those two games.

Alabama will be looking to right the ship after dropping three of their last four conference games. However, they have faced some of the best talent in the SEC recently. This includes No. 19 South Carolina, whom they beat in quadruple overtime on Feb. 8, and No. 15 Kentucky last Saturday.

The last time these two teams met, Alabama took Missouri down by 12 points. Tip off for this one is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on SEC Network and the WatchESPN App.