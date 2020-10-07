Missouri men's basketball looks to avoid third conference loss against Auburn

1 year 8 months 1 week ago Tuesday, January 29 2019 Jan 29, 2019 Tuesday, January 29, 2019 4:49:00 PM CST January 29, 2019 in Sports
By: Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

AUBURN - The Missouri men’s basketball team will hit the floor against Auburn on Wednesday night.

Missouri has struggled recently in its matchups against other SEC foes. Saturday, No. 19 LSU handed Missouri its second consecutive conference loss, 86-80 in overtime. Auburn will be looking to avoid its fourth straight loss.

In their all-time series, Missouri and Auburn are tied at four games.

Offensively, Missouri has been on a tear lately, leading the SEC in three-point field goal percentage this season. That's good enough for 28th in the country. The Tigers hope to ride the offensive momentum, powered by Jordan Geist and Mark Smith.

Missouri has also been backed by freshman Javon Pickett and junior Ronnie Suggs on both ends of the court. This season, Missouri is 3-3 when Pickett is on the floor.

Tip-off from Auburn Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

