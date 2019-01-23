Missouri men's basketball team looking for back-to-back road wins

FAYETTEVILLE - Since opening up conference play on January 8th against No. 1 Tennessee and ultimately dropping the contest, 87-63, the Missouri men’s basketball team has had a hard time climbing its way back into the winning column. The Tigers have only come away with one win, while suffering three-straight losses (South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee) in SEC play.

A 21 point win over Texas A&M, led the Tigers to their first conference win. Senior Jordan Geist led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points.

Missouri will travel to Fayetteville, AR on Wednesday to face the Razorbacks, who have lost four straight. Missouri has only competed against eight schools more times in program history other than Arkansas.

The Tigers defense has also performed well lately, only allowing 1,043 total points, the sixth fewest amongst teams who have played at least 16 games.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.







