Missouri Men's Basketball Ties School-Record Losing Streak After Falling to Florida

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team remained winless on the road and in Southeastern Conference play following Thursday’s 93-54 loss to the No. 24 Florida Gators.

Four Gators players collected double-digit points, led by Canyon Barry’s 17 points. Florida’s Chris Chiozza finished with the only double-double on either side, finishing the night with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Florida compiled higher field goal, three-point and free throw percentages than Missouri. The Gators bench players also combined for 47 points, more than half of the team’s total.

Terrence Phillips led Missouri with 14 points, shooting 5-10 from field goal range and adding three assists. The Tigers converted on less than 40 percent of their field goal and three-point opportunities, while shooting 53 percent from the free-throw line.

Missouri falls to 5-16 overall after losing its 13th consecutive game. This losing streak ties a school record set in the 2014-15 season.

The Tigers next matchup comes against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 5 p.m. Missouri will host its second Rally for Rhyan game this night at Mizzou Arena.