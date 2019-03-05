Missouri men's basketball to face Georgia in final away game of the season

ATHENS, GA. - The Missouri men's basketball team will face off against Georgia in its final away game of the season Wednesday night.

This match up will be the first between the two teams this season. Their most recent head-to-head dating back to the SEC Tournament last year, which resulted in a 62-60 loss for the Tigers.

Mizzou is coming off its 13th win of the season, a 78-63 victory against South Carolina in which three Tigers scored in the double digits.

Georgia is also coming off a victory against Florida, winning 61-55 on the road. The Bulldogs have an 11-18 overall record this season, leaving the Tigers with a better record heading into Wednesday's match up.

Tip-off is set for 5:30 pm on the SEC Network.