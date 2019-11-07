Missouri Men's Basketball wins 5th straight season opener

COLUMBIA - Missouri Men's Basketball started its season with an 82-42 win against Incarnate Word on Wednesday.

This is the first meeting between the two teams, but Mizzou looked comfortable with junior forward Jeremiah Tilmon on the court. He came into the season with the highest field goal percentage in the SEC. Tilmon also led the team with 12 points in its 43-22 lead at the half in the season opener. Xavier Pinston trailed close behind with 15 points.

Missouri's offense dominated with two-times the possessions of Incarnate Word. The Tigers scored 19 points off forced turnovers to secure a 40-point lead by the final buzzer.

Missouri basketball will turn around to play Northern Kentucky in the Mizzou Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday.