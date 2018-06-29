Missouri Men's Golf Finishes 20th at NCAA Championship

COLUMBIA - The season is over for the Missouri Men's Golf team, as the Tigers finished in 20th place at the NCAA Championship Monday at Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Junior Ryan Zech finished tied for ninth among individuals, shooting a 2-under-par 68 on Monday and 3 under par for the tournament. Senior Emilio Cuartero finished tied for 15th after shooting 69 on Monday and 2 under par overall.

Zech and Cuartero earned All-America honors for their respective performances. Zech also recorded the highest finish by a Tiger at the NCAA Championship since Rich Poe tied for fifth in 1963.

Missouri's Euan Walker turned in a 3-over-par 73 on Monday, while Hunter Kraus and Wilson Sundvold finished with rounds of 77 and 79 respectively.

Missouri also matched their 20th place finish from the 2005 NCAA Finals.