Missouri Military Academy Colonels 2012

5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:28:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012 in FNF Schools
Date Opponent
Result Score
8-31
 Van Far
 Away
 L 8-53
9-7
 Winfield
 Home
 L 6-46
9-14
 Grandview
 Away
 L 0-53
9-22
 Principia
 Away
 L 0-41
9-29
 Central
 Home
 L
 0-35
10-5
 Tolton-Calvary
 Away
 L
 6-31
10-12
 Lutheran St. Charles
 Home
 L
 7-57
10-19
 St. Paul Lutheran
 Away
 L
 6-73
10-25
 California
 Away
 L
 0-71

The Missouri Military Academy finished the 2011 season with a 2-8 record, but they played better than that would indicate.

The team made solid improvements in Lt. Marc Wilson's first year at the helm, and they should only improve more this season.

Sophomore quarterback Detallion Owens is dual threat who can hurt a defense with both his arm and his leg.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

