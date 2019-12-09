Missouri minimum wage set to increase

By: The Associated press

MISSOURI - Missouri’s minimum wage rate is set to go up again soon.

The state minimum wage will increase to $9.45 an hour beginning Jan. 1. The current minimum wage is $8.60.

The hike is part of a voter-approved plan to gradually raise the minimum wage. The 2018 plan calls for minimum wages to go up by 85 cents an hour every year until the rate hits $12 an hour in 2023.