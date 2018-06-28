Missouri minimum wage set to increase in 2018

JEFFERSON CITY - The state of Missouri has announced an increase to the state's minimum wage Monday.

Businesses will be required to pay workers $7.85 an hour, a 15 cent increase from 2017. This is the biggest increase to the minimum wage since 2015, according to the Missouri Department of Labor.

The state calculates minimum wage every year and adjusts it based on the cost of living in the state.

Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis have all pushed initiatives to increase the local minimum wage beyond the state's requirement, but have met resistance from the Missouri General Assembly.

Petitioners are currently working to get a larger minimum wage hike on the November 2018 ballot.

The new wage takes effect Jan. 1.