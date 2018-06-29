Missouri Missing ties green ribbons in memory of founders daughter

HOLTS SUMMIT – Missouri Missing held a vigil in remembrance of Angie Yarnell, a woman who went missing 12 years ago Sunday.

Marianne Asher-Chapman co-founded Missouri Missing after Yarnell disappeared. Missouri Missing is a nonprofit organization that works to a support network for the loved ones of all missing persons and to educate and create awareness for the families of all missing persons.

"We ask people to just take a little time out and tie a green ribbon to something," Asher-Chapman said. "In honor of Angie, still missing."

Missouri Missing and Yarnell’s family asked people to tie a green ribbon outside in memory of Yarnell. Green was Yarnell's favorite color.

Yarnell was murdered by her husband. Asher-Chapman has not been reunited with her daughter because Yarnell's remains have not been found.

"It's really hard, you know these anniversary days, holidays" Asher-Chapman said. "They're awful, they're really bad. Because the not knowing is really the hardest thing. I just like to know that I think I'm helping other people."

Miles Superbear, Project Jason’s Miles for the Missing Superbear, was in attendance. Project Jason is a nonprofit organization that focuses on case assessment, resources, and support for families of the missing. The bear has traveled around the country visiting families of the missing.

Missouri Missing uses social media to raise awareness for those who are missing. Asher-Chapman said awareness is everything for finding those who are missing.