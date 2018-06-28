Missouri MLB teams see differing results

MISSOURI - The St. Louis Cardinals managed to flip the script on Monday following a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

In their opening series, the Cardinals fell to the Mets, with two losses by four points or more. However, in the opening game of the Brewers series, St. Louis racked in eight runs, defeating the Brewers 8-4.

Shortstop Paul DeJong hit his third home run in two days, with three RBIs, three hits and two runs. However, it was Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas, who recorded the most notable hit of the day, putting away a home run on his first hit in the MLB.

The Cardinals will stay in Milwaukee for a rematch on Tuesday, April 3 at 7:40 p.m.

Missouri's other Major League team did not find the same success on Monday. The Kansas City Royals tallied their third straight loss, losing 6-1 in the series opener versus Detroit.

Royals pitcher Jason Hammel allowed seven hits and five runs in five innings, following a trend from last season. In the 2017 campaign, Hammel recorded the second-lowest run support among American League pitchers.

The Royals will continue the Detroit series in Detroit on Tuesday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m.