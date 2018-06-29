Missouri mother and son pulled from fire die

The Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - A southeast Missouri mother and son who were pulled from a fire at their home last week have died.

Authorities said 43-year-old Tesson Trube died Tuesday in a burn unit at a St. Louis hospital. Her 25-year-old son, Uriah Nelson, died Monday at a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital. Both died of smoke inhalation.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reported firefighters rescued the two from their home in Poplar Bluff during a fire early Sunday.

Fire Chief Ralph Stucker said he was notified Wednesday the two had died.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, possibly from an electrical malfunction.