Missouri mother charged in baby's co-sleeping death

ROGERSVILLE (AP) — A Missouri mother whose baby died while sleeping in an adult bed is charged with child endangerment.

Thirty-two-year-old Brittany Hayes, of Rogersville, was arraigned Tuesday on the charge. She is free on bond. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

The Springfield News Leader reports that the probable cause statement says Hayes told police that she put the 28-day-old infant in bed with the baby's sleeping father in May before going to take a bath. The statement says the infant was face down in a pillow when she got out of the bath. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The statement says Hayes and the baby's father had been warned by the state Children's Division to not sleep in the same bed as the baby.