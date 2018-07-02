Missouri Mother Pleads Guilty in Baby's Bathtub Death

LINN, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri woman faces up to 10 years in prison for the drowning death of her infant son in a bathtub earlier this year.

Twenty-eight-year-old Rachel Sweet, of Linn, pleaded guilty Thursday in Osage County Circuit Court to first-degree involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

Sweet's 2-month-old son drowned in March when he was left

unattended in a bathtub. Investigators said they believed Sweet put the baby in the tub and then fell asleep. He was found face down in

the water.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 2. KRCG-TV reports that prosecutor Amanda Grellner will ask a judge for the maximum 10-year sentence.