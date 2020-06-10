Missouri Mother Pleads Guilty to Fire That Killed Son

IBERIA, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri woman pleaded guilty to killing her 7-month-old son by setting his blanket on fire.

Christina L. White entered the plea Thursday to second-degree murder, first-degree arson and endangering the welfare of a child.

She had previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree arson and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say White set fire to a blanket wrapped around her son, Wayne Anderson Jr., in July 11, 2007, at a home in Iberia. The boy died 20 days later.

The Lake Sun Leader reports (http://bit.ly/KhWe06 ) White told police she set the fire because of extreme stress.

Under the plea agreement, White faces a sentence of 10 to 30 years or life in prison with another seven years for child endangerment.