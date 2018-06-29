Missouri motorcycle helmet legislation returns

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker wants to lift a state law requiring all motorcyclists wear a helmet.

Newly elected state Rep. Shane Roden of Cedar Hill recently filed legislation that would require only minors to wear helmets.

Those with learner's permits also would need to wear a helmet while driving.

Anyone driving or riding as a passenger on a motorcycle now must to wear a helmet or face a maximum $25 fine.

A similar bill that would lift the helmet requirement for those 21 and older failed last session.

The measure passed the House but never made it to the Senate floor.