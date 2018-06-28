Missouri Moves to Online Environmental Permits

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources plans to start handling applications for a common permit over the Internet.



State environmental officials say applications for land disturbance permits will be handled online starting Sept. 1. The permit is required for projects that will disturb at least one acre of land. It is intended to ensure erosion from the site does not pollute local waterways.



The DNR issued 829 land disturbance permits last year, and so far this year has issued nearly 1,400 of them. Officials say handling permitting online will simplify and speed up the process.



DNR Director Sara Parker Pauley says eventually all of Missouri's environmental permits will be handled online.