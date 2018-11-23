Missouri Muzic Festival Cancelled
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Muzic Festival announced Sunday that the event has been cancelled. The event was scheduled to start at 2:00p.m. at the Boone County Fairgrounds.
KOMU 8 is following the story and will have more details as they become available.
