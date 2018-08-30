Missouri NAACP selects new leader

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri State NAACP has new leadership for the first time in nearly three decades.

The NAACP says Rod Chapel has been elected president of the Missouri organization, replacing Mary Ratliff, who held the position for nearly 30 years. Chapel, who also heads the NACCP's Jefferson City branch, was announced as the new statewide leader Saturday.

Chapel says the executive team of the state NAACP will use technology, organize at the grass roots level and build coalitions in the effort toward justice and equality. He says he also wants to increase membership and the number of NAACP units across the state.