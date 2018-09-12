Missouri NAACP wants state summit on fair policing

ST. LOUIS - Missouri's NAACP said Tuesday it is calling for a statewide summit on fair policing after a traffic report found more African-American drivers in Missouri are being stopped for possible violations.

Missouri's Annual Traffic Enforcement Report said there is a steady increase in the "disparity index" for African-American drivers over the last 15 years. The report said there may be multiple explanations for the disparity, but the NAACP said it suggests law enforcement officers make traffic stops based on the race or ethnicity of the driver.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office said, "this compilation and analysis of data provides law enforcement, legislators, and the public a starting point as they consider improvements to process and changes to policy to address these issues."

The Missouri NAACP said it will ask the Missouri Attorney General's Office to host roundtable discussions on bias-based policing that include advocacy organizations, legislators, prosecutors and law enforcement agencies. Missouri NAACP said the roundtable discussions should develop and propose changes to the bias-based policing legislation, including the data collection methods to allow for more meaningful analysis.