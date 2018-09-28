Missouri Names Top Lawyer as Interim Chancellor

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri is again turning to its top lawyer as a temporary campus leader, this time as acting Columbia campus chancellor while the search for Brady Deaton's successor continues.

University System President Tim Wolfe on Monday named general counsel Steve Owens as interim chancellor of the flagship campus. Owens was previously the interim system president before Wolfe's hiring.

Deaton is stepping down on Nov. 15 after nine years as chancellor. He will remain in Columbia as executive director of a new international development research center bearing his name.

Wolfe also appointed Deputy Chancellor Mike Middleton as transition executive to help ease the next chancellor into the job. The president says that neither Owens nor Middleton is a candidate for the permanent position.