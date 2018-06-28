Missouri Names Wren Baker as interim athletic director

COLUMBIA - Shortly after news broke that Missouri Athletic Director Mack Rhoades would be leaving to take over the same position at Baylor, Chancellor Foley named Wren Baker as the interim AD Wednesday.

Baker had been serving as the deputy athletic director at Missouri. Before that, he was had a similar position at the University of Memphis.

Baker has been the athletic director at two different universities: Northwest Missouri State and Rogers State.

In a statement, Foley said the Baker "has an impressive background and will bring stability to the athletic department."