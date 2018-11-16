Missouri National Guard Adds Infantry Battalion

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Army National Guard is getting a new infantry battalion. The 810-soldier battalion will have its headquarters in Kansas City with rifle companies in Boonville, Carrolton, St. Louis and Perryville. A combat support company will be in Monett and Anderson, and a forward support company will be based in Jefferson City. The Missouri National Guard also will get a 77-person medical battalion headquarters in Jefferson City. The headquarters will oversee two existing medical support companies based in Kansas City and Springfield that now report to the 70th Troop Command in St. Louis. The new units will bring the total size of Missouri's Army National Guard up to 9,500 soldiers.