Missouri National Guard Conducts Emergency Operations

POPLAR BLUFF - The Missouri National Guard continues its emergency flood operations in the face of continued rising water on Wednesday.

The Missouri National Guard task force has 530 Civilian Soldiers spread out over sutheast Missouri. The Guardsmen are conducting a number of missions in support of local authorities, including sandbagging, levee monitoring, route reconnaissance, door-to-door safety visits, and supporting law enforcement and first responders.

"Our concern is for the safety of the citizens of the state of Missouri," said Col. Wendul G. Hagler in a press release. "This is an important mission. It's about more than a few people. It's about the livelihood of an entire community." Col. Hagler flew over the affected area to assess flood conditions.

On April 26, the 1221st Transportation Company checked on residents in Neelyville in Butler County. There they assisted Randy White, who was attempting to rescue his stranded son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren via boat. The family is now safe.

"I was scared to death. Those grandbabies are my life," said White. "It's been a heck of a day; it was rough. It's a good thing the National Guard is here. They did a great job."

Spc. Patrick McCauley of the 1221st Transportation Company adds, "We were at the right place at the right time."

Members of the 1438th Engineer Company in Jefferson City are transporting portable bridge sections to affected parts of southeast Missouri. The bridges will be placed in flood ravaged areas to help with civilian and military traffic.

Guardsmen also assisted in pulling vehicles out of flooded roads in Pulaski County.