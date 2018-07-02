Missouri National Guard Hosts ISFAC

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri National Guard's Family Assistance Center hosted its bi-annual Inter-Service Family Assistance Committee Conference Wednesday.

The ISFAC conference, held at Ike Skelton Training Site, is a meeting of more than 50 organizations ranging from local churches to the American Red Cross that strive to positively impact military families. Jenn Whitacre, Family Assistance Center Coordinator, said the main purpose of ISFAC is to bring the different organizations together under one roof to gain new insight on ways to better help aid the families.

"There's one person from that organization in each group so they can interact with each other and network and learn what that group has to offer," Whitacre said.

Though the conference was held by the National Guard, every branch of the military was invited to the Ike Skelton Training Site to learn more about how to support their soldiers domestic and deployed.