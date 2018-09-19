Missouri National Guard member injured by gunshot during training

MACON - Deputies are investigating after a member of the Missouri National Guard was shot at a training site near Macon.

The guardsman was driving a truck when a bullet came through the windshield and lodged in the truck's metal frame. Shrapnel from the frame hit the driver in the face. The driver was transported to a Columbia hospital and their condition is unknown. A passenger in the truck was unhurt.

When deputies arrived, they heard gunfire continuing. While investigating, they found a landowner nearby sighting rifles, unaware of anything going on even after the guardsman was hurt.

Members of the guard said they heard 15-20 shots after the victim was injured, though they didn't know who was shooting or at what.

The office's investigation is ongoing and names are being withheld until it is completed.