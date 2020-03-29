Missouri National Guard mobilized for COVID-19 relief

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that the Missouri National Guard would be mobilized to help with the state's response to COVID-19.

"Now mobilized, the Missouri National Guard’s current missions could include helping to set up community-based testing sites and operation of those sites; providing intrastate transportation of personnel and equipment for medical or testing support; logistical support to local and state authorities; and continued assessment of and facilitation of the construction of temporary medical or other facilities," a spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard said in a statement.

The Missouri National Guard is fully integrated in the planning and execution of the COVID-19 response with our state and national partners, according to the statement. The guard is working closely with Parson, the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri Healthnet.