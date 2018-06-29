Missouri National Guard Mobilized in Storm Response Effort

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Gov. Jay Nixon has mobilized the Missouri National Guard to assist civil authorities in Branson following a night of severe storms.

"These storms have caused extensive damage across Missouri, and widespread damage and debris continue to pose significant risk to lives and property," Nixon said. "As a result, I have ordered the Missouri National Guard to deploy Citizen-Soldiers and assets to support local law enforcement agencies with emergency coordination and recovery. Missouri's Citizen-Soldiers performed tremendously during disaster response efforts throughout 2011, and I know that they will help ensure public safety."

Approximately 50 Citizen-Soldiers will provide additional security in support of local authorities in the area, said Maj. Gen. Stephen L. Danner, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard.

"Our Soldiers and Airmen are ready to assist their fellow Missourians," Danner said. "We served extensive state missions in 2011 and have seasoned leaders, Soldiers and Airmen who bring years of experience to their mission."

In addition to the Guard members mobilized, the Missouri National Guard has a total force of more than 11,500 Soldiers and Airmen ready to respond, Danner said.

Missouri's Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen will continue working in support of local authorities until released by the governor.

