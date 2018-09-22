Missouri National Guard Releases Deployment Records

7 years 1 week 4 days ago Sunday, September 11 2011 Sep 11, 2011 Sunday, September 11, 2011 6:36:26 AM CDT September 11, 2011 in News

JEFFERSON CITY - After 10 years of deployments overseas and mobilizations at home, the Missouri National Guard is releasing a history of its units' activities. According to Captain Alan Brown, the deployment history report is a compilation of concise histories of Missouri National Guard unit mobilizations. It was brought on by the events of September 11, 2001. Brown is the Missouri National Guard's command historian.

"In the past decade, Missouri's Soldiers and Airmen have made significant contributions both to the war effort abroad and our security at home," Brown said. "Whether they were flying security patrols in the days after 9/11, hunting for insurgents in Iraq or spearheading new initiatives like the Agribusiness Development Team program in Afghanistan, our state should be proud of its troops."

Brown compiled the report with help from the state's senior commands. When taken as a whole, the report shows the incredible efforts Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen have made in the service of their country, Brown said.

"This compilation has been created not only to record history, but to honor those Missouri National Guardsmen who were part of that history," Brown said. "What's amazing about this document is that this history is still going on - today, we've got hundreds of Missouri Soldiers and Airmen serving in Afghanistan, Qatar, Egypt and at other locations across the world."

The project was spearheaded nearly six years ago by Jim Ray, a retired Missouri National Guardsman. In recent years the continued collection effort has been carried on by Brown and his predecessor, Captain Marie Orlando.

Overseas contingency operations mark the biggest overseas effort by the Missouri National Guard in its history, Brown said. More than 11,000 Soldiers and Airmen have deployed in that 10 year period.

While advances in technology have made some aspects of the collection project easier, there have also been some major pitfalls, Brown said.

"The ability to wipe away information with a single keystroke is detrimental to a historian's efforts to gather history," Brown said. "In the past written military records were available to compile and record history at a future point in time. Modern day military historians do not have this luxury. Historians must be pro-active in gathering the needed information to preserve history; otherwise it may be lost forever."

As overseas deployments continue, Brown said he and fellow historian Charles Machon will continue to fill in gaps in the history and add current deployments.

"We hope that when our Veterans and commanders see the report, they step up and give us any information they might have to fill in the gaps," Brown said. "We're living in history right now - it's up to us to make sure we preserve that history for our children and children's children." The report can be found on the Missouri National Guard's website.

 

More News

Grid
List

Trump holds campaign rally in Springfield
Trump holds campaign rally in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — President Trump held a campaign-style rally in Springfield Friday. Trump spoke in front of an at-capacity crowd... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters
Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 46-year-old woman who set a fire that resulted in the deaths of two Kansas City... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 6:22:51 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Report: Missouri landfill emissions once posed health risks
Report: Missouri landfill emissions once posed health risks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emissions near a troubled St. Louis County landfill once posed health concerns for workers and nearby... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 5:02:52 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Missouri Southern drops plans for dental school
Missouri Southern drops plans for dental school
JOPLIN (AP) — Missouri Southern State University has abandoned plans for a dental school that would've operated in partnership with... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:51:59 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests
St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some St. Louis police officers are still struggling with injuries more than a year after protesters... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:44:27 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection with August Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection with August Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said a fifth arrest has been made in connection with an alleged homicide on Sylvan Lane... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Jefferson city man arrested for sexual misconduct
Jefferson city man arrested for sexual misconduct
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man early Friday after reportedly finding him outside an apartment complex, looking into a... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 3:27:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Appeals court allows Clean Missouri measure to stay on November ballot
Appeals court allows Clean Missouri measure to stay on November ballot
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals ruled Friday to allow the Clean Missouri Initiative to stay... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

MU freshman enrollment up by 13 percent
MU freshman enrollment up by 13 percent
COLUMBIA – MU is one of only two Southeastern Conference universities to experience double-digit growth in new freshmen, while several... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 1:12:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

President Trump to campaign in Springfield for Josh Hawley
President Trump to campaign in Springfield for Josh Hawley
SPRINGFIELD - President Donald Trump is set to campaign at the JQH Arena for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley,... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UM Board of Curators affirm commitment to research excellence
UM Board of Curators affirm commitment to research excellence
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced a resolution Friday supporting the University of Missouri-Columbia's efforts to... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 11:23:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Truman VA remembers missing veterans
Truman VA remembers missing veterans
COLUMBIA - 82,000 Americans are still missing as the result of our country's biggest wars. POW/MIA Recognition Day is... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Planned Parenthood files injunction to continue abortion services
Planned Parenthood files injunction to continue abortion services
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic will stop abortion services after Oct. 1 following a court ruling allowing the... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump challenged the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault by name Friday,... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 9:31:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home
Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The daughter of an 84-year-old woman with dementia alleges in a lawsuit that... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 8:45:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
UPDATE: Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
VIENNA - 27 year-old Anthony Macclugage has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, felony Domestic Assault and... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 6:22:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys general from West Virginia and 10 other states are asking the U.S.... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 5:34:37 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
(CNN) -- From January 2016 through February 2018, puppies sold at six pet store companies led to infections in 118... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:26:41 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 59°
3am 58°
4am 57°
5am 56°