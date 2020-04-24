Missouri National Guard to assist dignified transfer and care

ST. LOUIS - Missouri National Guard members will assist at the Dignified Transfer Center in St. Louis later this week. The facility opened Monday, to provide additional capacity in the case of increases of deaths due to COVID-19.

The request was made by the St. Louis County Coroner as capacity at the St. Louis County morgue could become strained.

Guard members will conduct dignified transportation of remains from area hospitals and morgues to the center, and do care management when they arrive.

“We are honored to support this endeavor,” said Col. Denise Wilkinson, commander of the 70thTroop Command. “The Missouri National Guard is well-trained and has the capacity to handle this type of mission in the manner expected.”