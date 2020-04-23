Missouri National Guard to help hand out school meals

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri National Guard members will help distribute food to school children in some districts that are struggling to find enough workers to help.

Officials with the National Guard and the Missouri Department of Education announced Wednesday that nearly 200 National Guard members will participate in distributing or delivering food to students for the next several weeks.

The agencies say the participating schools are generally in small or rural districts.

The districts participating are located in Cape Girardeau, two Kansas City-area districts, one in St. Louis, Marshall, Bonne Terre, Osage County, Portageville, Essex, Warrenton and Wright City.