WARSAW – The traditional story of Thanksgiving paints a gleeful story of holiday embrace.
A Missouri Native American leader believes that story is half true.
Jacqueline Farr is the founder of the Missouri Native American Caucus. The organization advocates for the advancement of Native Missourians.
According to Farr, Thanksgiving often promotes stereotypes that harm Native Americans.
"When it comes to Thanksgiving, there's always just one side of the story being told, and that's the colonists," she said. "They talk about, the main version, the people that have come over and it was just a great time; they embraced each other with the Wampanoag, and it simply wasn't true. The Wampanoag did help them survive, but there was a lot of tension between those two."
The Wampanoag is the tribe that was encountered by the pilgrims aboard the Mayflower.
Farr said the myths of Thanksgiving are overly friendly to the European colonists, who brought disease, killing much of the Native population.
Ultimately, colonization resulted in Native Americans being banished from their own land.
Farr said it is important to acknowledge the mournful history of Thanksgiving.
"They're quite bitter about celebrating that Thanksgiving holiday," she said. "And the whitewashed version of it."
Farr is a member of the Potawatomi tribe. Her fourth great grandfather was the tribe's chief.
She said many of the misgivings about Native Americans stem from schools.
"A lot of that education, that myth, that Thanksgiving myth, originates from our schools," she said. "They perpetuate that notion that teachers, probably not realizing what they're doing, you know how kids make headdresses out of construction paper, and they do the re-enactments, things of that nature, they don't realize that they are promoting or lumping into a big stereotypical group."
Farr explained colonists did not invent Thanksgiving. She said before settlers came, her ancestors celebrated the autumn harvest, which showed appreciation for the bounty of mother earth.
Her advice to non-indigenous people is to learn about and prevent stereotypes and myths that harm Native Americans.