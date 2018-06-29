Missouri Native Judd Easterling Added to Golf Coaching Staff

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Men's Golf Coach Mark Leroux announced the hiring of Judd Easterling as his new assistant coach on Thursday, helping to bolster on-course instruction and recruiting for a program that enters postseason play ranked among the Top 30 nationally.

Easterling is the first full-time assistant for Leroux at Missouri, who has led the club to postseason play in three of the last four years, including a No. 5 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament Columbus Regional.

"I'm really excited to welcome Judd to our program," Leroux said. "Judd has a wealth of competitive experience, both at the collegiate level and as a professional. He was a two-time All-American at Wichita State and played for one of the great teachers in our game, Coach Grier Jones, at WSU. Not only is Judd a great young coach, but he is someone the coaches and players around this state really respect and that makes him an immediate asset in recruiting. He was a great high school player in Dixon, Mo., and is just another example of the great golfers the state of Missouri produces on an annual basis."

Easterling was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection during his time at Wichita State and helped the Shockers to MVC team championships in 2003 and 2004. A native of Dixon, Mo., and the cousin of Missouri's all-time individual wins leader, Jace Long, Easterling earned All-America honors each of those two title seasons (2003 and 2004) and eventually led WSU through NCAA Regionals to a spot in the NCAA Championships.

"Having the chance to return to my home state and coach at the University of Missouri is an incredible opportunity," Easterling said. "I grew up very passionate about Mizzou and have appreciated everything Coach Leroux has done for the golf program here. I want to thank Coach Leroux, Mike Alden and the administration at Mizzou, and I look forward to building many new relationships across the state and country as we compete in the top collegiate golf conference in America.

"I also want to thank my college coach, Grier Jones," Easterling continued. "He was instrumental in my development as a student-athlete and he taught me so much about this great game, how to build and maintain relationships and how to get the most out of your players on a daily basis. I wouldn't be here without his mentorship."

A 2003 Missouri Valley Conference All-Scholar-Athlete Team member, Easterling continued his playing career professionally before turning to coaching and was named to the Missouri Valley All-Centennial Team (1908-2007) in 2007.