Missouri Newspaper Carrier Finds Two Wandering Toddlers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two toddlers who were wandering in below-freezing temperatures near St. Louis are safe and warm after being helped by a newspaper delivery driver.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports one of its delivery drivers, Todd Barrow, found the 1-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy outside a home in west St. Louis County early Wednesday. The temperature was 13 degrees.

He called police and stayed with the children until officers arrived. Police say they found three men asleep inside the home, along with five other children.

It wasn't immediately clear if any of the men were the children's father. The mother was at work.

The children were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police say they don't plan to file charges but will notify state child welfare officials.