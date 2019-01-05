Missouri NORML pushes for marijuana policy reform in Boone County

COLUMBIA - Missouri's chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, said Friday it wants Boone County prosecutors to follow the lead of larger communities regarding marijuana prosecution.

On Monday, new St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced he will not prosecute marijuana possessions of 100 grams or less. St. Louis County joins St. Louis City and Jackson County in making this decision who made policy changes within days the passage of Amendment 2.

Attorney Dan Viets, Missouri NORML Coordinator said he wants to see the same policy in Boone County. On Thursday, the Twitter account associated with Missouri NORML tweeted Missourians should call the Boone County Prosecutor's Office and “urge” Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight to not prosecute marijuana cases involving 100 grams or less.

In a blog post on November 17, Viets said NORML hopes to see Missouri politicians recognize "that a solid majority of Missouri voters favor progressive marijuana law reforms."

According to Viets, Missouri NORML is particularly focused on Boone County because it is a progressive county.

"Way back in 2004, over 60% of Columbia voters voted to make marijuana possession the lowest law enforcement priority," said Viets. "Boone County voters clearly favor making marijuana possession enforcement a very low priority. It would be very appropriate for our prosecutors to do the same thing that the prosecutors in St. Louis County, St. Louis City and Jackson County have already done."

Viets said it was clear after there was almost "no negative feedback" when the prosecutors of the three largest jurisdictions decided on these policy changes that "the Boone County prosecutor would receive nothing but praise if he did the same thing."

"Right now is always the best time to stop treating people who use marijuana responsibly as dangerous criminals," Viets said.